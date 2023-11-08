Astros in no rush to find next manager, GM says
In the week since general manager Dana Brown expressed taking time to find Houston's next dugout leader, two top candidates were taken off the board.
In the week since general manager Dana Brown expressed taking time to find Houston's next dugout leader, two top candidates were taken off the board.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series, this time focusing on WR values for the remainder of the season.
Looking to make room for a waiver wire pickup or two in your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
Yes, they are all worthy of a grid post.
It's my secret to glowy skin.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.
Thursday’s clash of last-place teams may be the least appealing primetime matchup of the NFL season. It’s also in some ways the biggest remaining game for the Chicago Bears.
The Stanley Quencher tumbler is the most viral insulated drinking vessel of the year. Get it in these five rare colors (all still in stock).
The Chroma Console allows you to freely rearrange four effects modules, automate them and record loops to jam over.
The CFPB said that from 2015 to 2021, Citi “treated Armenian Americans as criminals who were likely to commit fraud.”
It's even more frustrating when fees unlock features that are pre-built into luxury cars. It also explains why Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe seemed determined not to piss off customers while he speculated on the software Rivian will charge for. Scaringe cited automated driving and augmented reality as upcharge opportunities on a call with investors Tuesday.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The IRA contribution limits increase to $7,000 in 2024, or $8,000 for those 50 and older. Next year’s limits are $500 higher than the 2023 IRA limits.
The National Zoo’s three giant pandas left Washington, D.C., early Wednesday and took off from Dulles on the specially-equipped FedEx Panda Express aircraft destined for Chengdu, China, their new home.
The YouTuber shared a video in which he says he built 100 wells in Africa, but it's drawing a mix of responses. The post MrBeast’s extravagantly charitable videos have been called ‘stunt philanthropy.’ Is that a bad thing? appeared first on In The Know.
Some moms have conceived again days or a few weeks after becoming pregnant the first time.
Investors digested corporate earnings as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains.
Stocking stuffers are always a nice little surprise. The post Here are 12 great stocking stuffers under $20 appeared first on In The Know.
Warner Bros. Discovery, like other media companies, is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.