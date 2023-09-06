Astros take sole possession of 1st in the division
Houston raced out to an early lead Tuesday night, thanks in part to Jose Altuve's historic four-inning streak of home runs that began in the ninth inning on Monday.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
Two old teammates square off on Wednesday night.
Salesforce will start piloting Slack's generative AI capabilities this winter.
Stocks looked set for another losing day on Wall Street on Wednesday, amid concerns about inflation and faltering growth.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
Perhaps the top requested "feature" from GoPro users these days is more longevity. The company claims its latest camera can run almost twice as long in some modes.
Sonos just announced the Move 2, an update to the portable speaker it first released in 2019. In addition to an improved speaker array, it has double the battery life of the original.
The 98-inch model will likely come in close to $10,000.
Oil and gasoline prices are shooting up, and could stay there--which would be terrible timing for President Biden as he seeks a second term.
It’s easy to start a startup. An estimated 90% of all startups fail, so there is no question that the problem is a widespread one. “I went from one lawyer to another, accountant to accountant, the internet -- it’s almost a taboo subject despite the fact that 93% of startups that raise will shut down,” he told TechCrunch.
Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has unveiled its first customer-facing generative AI–powered solution: a digital assistant to assist small businesses and consumers. Called Intuit Assist, the digital assistant is embedded across Intuit's platform and products, namely TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, with a standard user interface to offer personalized recommendations using contextual datasets to the company's over 100 million small business and consumer customers across the world.
Duolingo is best known for its language learning app, but it recently branched into teaching math and will soon offer music lessons.
Kenji Niwa, an immigrant entrepreneur, experienced the challenges of getting financial products, including a credit card, without a credit history when he moved to the U.S. in 2017 to get his MBA at UC Berkeley. Niwa realized that the issue is not just for international students who undergo financial stress in the U.S. -- local college students were also dealing with the same problem due to poor credit scores.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
EY economists called China's slowdown a "top risk" for the US economy, saying a "China growth scare" could result in tighter financial conditions.
China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours. The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple's public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.
Starting today until September 20, a Disney+ Basic subscription will cost only cost you $2 a month for three months if you're a new or returning subscriber in the US.
Ultimate Ears has just launched its new UE Epicboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $350.
An appearance by a famous character and a cliffhanger ending leave 'Ahsoka' fans thrilled.