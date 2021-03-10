Astros top prospect Whitley to have Tommy John surgery

·1 min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros top prospect right-hander Forrest Whitley will have Tommy John surgery.

Whitley was diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Sunday after experiencing discomfort during a batting practice session last week. He received a second opinion before opting for the surgery this week.

Baker did not have any additional details on when or where the surgery would be performed.

The 23-year-old Whitley was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft but has yet to reach the majors as he's been hampered by injuries and a 50-game suspension in 2018 for violating the minor league drug program.

“He’s a talent that’s been on and off the off the injured list," manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. “And so hopefully we can go do the operation and then his career can skyrocket from there once he’s ready."

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

