Astros win second World Series title in six seasons, cement dynasty status
Mackenzie Salmon looks at how the Houston Astros won their second title in six seasons and cemented their status as the best team in baseball.
Justin Verlander, Jeremy Peña could be forever linked in Astros' history after leading Houston to a Game 5 win vs. the Phillies.
Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Gurriel. Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick's seven-inning grounder during Thursday night's 3-2 win, taking a knee to his head.
Justin Verlander's teammates gave him the rookie treatment after the game and doused him with all sorts of stuff after his first Fall Classic win.
The Astros have added a new championship to their era of dominance.
The Astros are headed back to Houston this weekend needing just one win to cement their place in baseball history.
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. says he wasn't tipping pitches during his Game 3 five-homer meltdown in the World Series. In Game 2, the internet noticed that Astros starter Framber Valdez was making odd hand motions, rubbing his left thumb across his right hand, then rubbing the ball between pitches.
The start in the Phillies' win-or-go-home Game 6 in Houston Saturday night goes to Zack Wheeler, but Ranger Suarez could find himself involved for the third time in this World Series if needed. By Corey Seidman
Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove. But everything is not breaking the Phillies' way anymore and you can feel the tide turning. By Jim Salisbury
