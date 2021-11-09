An Astroworld planning document instructed staff to call dead concertgoers 'smurfs' and not to use words 'dead' or 'deceased' over radio

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Astroworld promoter Scoremore told staff to call dead fans, 'smurfs,' according to a planning document.

The document also instructs event staff to never use the words 'dead' or 'deceased' over radio.

"Let event continue if threat is not in their area," the document added.

Staff at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival were told to call potential dead concertgoers "smurfs," according to an event planning document authored by concert organizers Scoremore.

The Event Operations Plan for the two-day concert series at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, instructs staff to never use the terms "dead" or "deceased" over the radio.

Instead, Scoremore told concert staff to use the code word "smurf" to describe suspected deceased concertgoers.

The planning document was first reported by CNN and was drafted before the concert was held.

A later part of the document includes a black text box with white lettering advising staff in all caps: "All efforts should be made to not panic spectators. Let event continue if threat is not in their area."

Scott's performance turned deadly on Friday as fans surged toward the stage, crushing spectators.

Eight people - including a 14-year-old and a pair of best friends - died in the crowd surge, authorities have said. Hundreds more - including a boy currently on life support - were injured in the mayhem.

Since the show, at least 18 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, LiveNation and and Scoremore by survivors and families of victims, seeking damages for the deadly show. Scott has said he is "devastated," and offered to pay funeral costs for deceased fans.

Brent Taylor, a spokesperson for the Houston Mayor's office, said that the use of the word "smurf" in this document is "operational."

Taylor said he has heard the term used "secondhand" before, but referred further questions to Scoremore.

Another section of the document advised Astroworld staff not to communicate with the press under any circumstances. "At no time should any member of the Event Staff give comments, quotes, information or unapproved access to any member of the press," the document states.

Scoremore, Live Nation, and Scott's representatives did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

