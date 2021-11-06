Astute policing leads to big meth bust

Nov. 5—Three out-of-towners passing through Waynesville were arrested for trafficking meth after a routine traffic stop led to a K9 search of the vehicle.

"Officer M. Corn is a great officer, very proactive. He was just out on patrol, doing his job. He observed some traffic violations that were concerning and pulled the car over. It was just good police work on his part," said Waynesville Police Lt. Tyler Trantham.

The vehicle was traveling east along the bypass around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24 when Corn pulled it over. The driver got off at the Russ Avenue exit, and after suspecting probable cause for a search of the vehicle, Corn called for back up from the Waynesville K9 unit working the night shift.

K9 Bruer and his handler Officer C. Gasperson conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a large quantity of meth, along with weapons, one of which had an altered serial number.

"The K9 alerted on the vehicle and provided assistance on locating it inside," Trantham said.

The meth totalled 313 grams — or 11 ounces — enough to warrant trafficking charges.

"That's a pretty large amount with a high street value," Trantham said.

The three individuals were from Southwest Virginia and appeared to be just passing through, with no known connection to Haywood County.

The suspects are Rose Megillian, Michael Balke and Steven. Stevens, who is a convicted felon, was also wanted out of Virginia for possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. Charges included trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon and possession of gun with an altered serial number.

The individuals were transported and booked into the Haywood County Jail, with Megillian and Balke issued secured bonds of $450,000 and $1 million for Stevens.