ASU to bring ChatGPT into higher education through OpenAI partnership

Helen Rummel, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

Arizona State University is launching a new partnership with artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, the first university to do so.

The collaboration will begin with an open call next month to faculty and staff for ideas on how to explore the uses of AI in higher education. From there, some students and faculty members will receive access to ChatGPT Enterprise — a version of the generative chat tool for businesses.

The new tools may be used for anything from tutoring help to curriculum development, ASU Chief Information Officer Lev Gonick said.

A person types a prompt into ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence system.
"One central concept that we're working on together is essentially equitable access to these tools," he said.

Any data used in the ChatGPT Enterprise system will not be used for machine learning purposes, unlike some free offerings from OpenAI. Gonick said this is critical for research purposes.

Instead, the university will gather takeaways to share with OpenAI in hopes of further expansion into the higher education space. Gonick called on other universities across the state to join them in the venture.

The university has embraced AI in the past for research and educational workshops, with the partnership becoming the latest investment in the tool.

“We’re keen to learn from ASU, and to work towards expanding ChatGPT's impact in higher education,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in a statement.

The use of AI in higher education has received pushback from some due to concerns surrounding academic integrity and privacy. Gonick said ASU officials are aware of the apprehension but remain confident in the school's ability to navigate issues that arise.

"There is no one with their head in the sand," Gonick said.

The university will bring on faculty to be a part of an ethics committee monitoring the partnership. The committee will be tasked with big questions surrounding the appropriate use of AI in addition to direction provided by ASU's existing framework guiding students and faculty.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU becomes first university to partner with OpenAI

