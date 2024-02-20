ASU graduates ranked among the world's best in employability, an international study says

​​New results from an annual study found Arizona State University graduates to be some of the most employable across an international market.

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey is an annual ranking analyzing the top 250 universities for their students’ employability. This year, Arizona State University ranked 34th internationally, putting the public research university ahead of Johns Hopkins University, Dartmouth College and Brown University.

ASU is the second-highest-ranked public U.S. university in the study, behind only the University of California, Berkeley.

The ranking, the only analysis solely based on perspectives from international employers, placed the California Institute of Technology at the top of the list.

Beginning in 2010, the GEURS study has determined its ranking through thousands of votes submitted by internationally based employers from 21 countries. It is the second consecutive year ASU ranked 34th.

“We are a new kind of university that can accomplish things like this while focusing on both excellence and broad accessibility,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a news release. “It’s not just our place among the 200 to 300 that were ranked; it’s our place among the tens of thousands of universities around the world.”

More than 2,200 employers recruit at ASU each year from businesses such as Amazon, Starbucks, Honeywell and Intel.

Alongside international companies, ASU graduates are commonly hired more locally as well, according to a 2021 report conducted by Dennis Hoffman and Eva Madly of ASU.

The report found that more than one in four people in Arizona with a bachelor's degree or higher were ASU graduates. In total, they had combined earnings of around $18.6 billion.

