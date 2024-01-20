ASU partnering with company behind ChatGPT
Arizona State University is collaborating with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, becoming the first higher-education institution to do so.
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.
While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.
This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement for using published news articles to train its artificial intelligence chatbots.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
Lindsey Lee Lugrin took an unconventional route to becoming a founder, so it’s only fitting that her fundraising strategies are just as unique. “If you think of what a pitch deck is, it’s what you send to someone to get a meeting,” Lugrin told TechCrunch.
The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.
The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."
Yeah, you may not think it's a "teen angst mallgoth monday morning," but Spotify knows something you don't. With the sudden uptick in posts about Spotify's Daylists, you'd think that the feature only just came out, but it actually launched in September. Now, searches for "daylist" on Spotify have spiked nearly 20,000%, the company told TechCrunch.