ASU Planetarium announces spring shows for 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Planetarium announced on January 23 that 22 different full-dome astronomy shows will be playing during the 2024 spring semester.

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. each night with the season kicking off on January 24 with Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite and ending on April 25 with the showing of The Cowboy Astronomer. According to a press release from ASU, tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, staff and faculty will be admitted for free.

The spring 2024 shows and dates are:

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite

Thursday, Jan. 25 – Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Forward to the Moon

Thursday, Feb. 1 – One Sky

Wednesday, Feb. 7 – The Hot and Energetic Universe

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Birth of Planet Earth

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Solar Superstorms

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Secret Lives of Stars

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Exoplanets*

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Tales of the Maya Skies

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System

Thursday, Feb. 29 – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, March 6 – Totality Over Texas

Thursday, March 7 – Expedition Reef*

Wednesday, March 20 – Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure

Thursday, March 21 – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, March 27 – Totality Over Texas

Thursday, March 28 – From Earth to the Universe

Wednesday, April 3 – Forces of Nature

Thursday, April 4 – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, April 10 – Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens

Thursday, April 11 – Passport to the Universe

Wednesday, April 17 – Astronomy: 3,000 Years of Stargazing*

Thursday, April 18 – Super Volcanoes

Wednesday, April 24 – Einstein’s Gravity Playlist

Thursday, April 25 – The Cowboy Astronomer

The ASU Planetarium will have a pause in the schedule from March 11 through March 15 for ASU’s spring break.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.