ASU Planetarium announces spring shows for 2024
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Planetarium announced on January 23 that 22 different full-dome astronomy shows will be playing during the 2024 spring semester.
Shows will begin at 7 p.m. each night with the season kicking off on January 24 with Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite and ending on April 25 with the showing of The Cowboy Astronomer. According to a press release from ASU, tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, staff and faculty will be admitted for free.
The spring 2024 shows and dates are:
Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite
Thursday, Jan. 25 – Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight
Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Forward to the Moon
Thursday, Feb. 1 – One Sky
Wednesday, Feb. 7 – The Hot and Energetic Universe
Thursday, Feb. 8 – Birth of Planet Earth
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Solar Superstorms
Thursday, Feb. 15 – Secret Lives of Stars
Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Exoplanets*
Thursday, Feb. 22 – Tales of the Maya Skies
Wednesday, Feb. 28 – IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System
Thursday, Feb. 29 – Totality Over Texas
Wednesday, March 6 – Totality Over Texas
Thursday, March 7 – Expedition Reef*
Wednesday, March 20 – Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
Thursday, March 21 – Totality Over Texas
Wednesday, March 27 – Totality Over Texas
Thursday, March 28 – From Earth to the Universe
Wednesday, April 3 – Forces of Nature
Thursday, April 4 – Totality Over Texas
Wednesday, April 10 – Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens
Thursday, April 11 – Passport to the Universe
Wednesday, April 17 – Astronomy: 3,000 Years of Stargazing*
Thursday, April 18 – Super Volcanoes
Wednesday, April 24 – Einstein’s Gravity Playlist
Thursday, April 25 – The Cowboy Astronomer
The ASU Planetarium will have a pause in the schedule from March 11 through March 15 for ASU’s spring break.
