ASU police make arrest in vandalism incident involving Quran in campus library prayer room

Torn up pages of the Quran and Islamic literature found in the Interfaith Reflection Room at ASU's Hayden Library on Dec. 8. Police have made an arrest in connection to the incident.

Arizona State University police said they arrested an individual related to a destroyed Quran and other damage in the Hayden Library on the Tempe campus.

Wesley Waggoner, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal damage “for causing significant damage to library property, including a Quran from the interfaith reflection area,” according to a Friday morning police statement.

The Muslim Students Association of ASU had publicized the incident on social media Wednesday evening, calling it a hate crime and urging ASU to investigate and hold whoever is responsible to account.

Photos posted to the group’s Instagram page show what appear to be burned and torn up Quran and Islamic literature pages, as well as a damaged wall. The room is one where many Muslim students go to pray, according to the student group.

“There should be zero tolerance for any actions of hatred on campus,” the Muslim Students Association’s statement said. “The safety concerns of the Muslim students on campus cannot go unheard or unattended.”

The ASU Police Department confirmed Thursday that it was investigating reported criminal damage in the library’s Interfaith Reflection Room after being notified of property and facilities damage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU police arrest man after Quran found damaged in campus library