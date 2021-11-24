ASU police report sexual assault near Tooker House on Tempe campus

Police

Police are investigating a sexual assault Wednesday morning on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

University police received a report of the assault near Tooker House, a student housing facility near University Drive and Veterans Way, ASU police tweeted about 7:20 a.m.

The suspect was described as a thin white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and he was last seen wearing a black or white sweatshirt and blue and white shorts, according to police.

Police officials did not reveal additional details, such as how the incident occurred.

ASU police reported one other sexual assault on campus during the fall semester.

Eric Bell, 30, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault that took place at the university's Tempe campus on Oct. 17. The assault took place on the northeast side of campus between the Hyatt House Tempe and the Packard parking structure near University Drive and Rural Road.

A crime warning sent out to all school students and personnel by ASU police stated the man grabbed the victim from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat. He then sexually assaulted the victim near the Packard parking structure.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact ASU Police Department at 480-965-3456.

