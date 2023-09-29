ASU student accused of tagging anti-Semitic graffiti outside Walter Cronkite school

PHOENIX - An ASU student has been arrested on suspicion of tagging anti-Semitic graffiti outside the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in downtown Phoenix.

Campus police reported that 27-year-old Denis Zyalik admitted to spray-painting the offensive graffiti near Central and Fillmore on Tuesday.

The tagging incident occurred on the same day a photo exhibit titled "Relentless Courage" opened at the Cronkite Building, featuring images from photographers documenting the war in Ukraine.

It also took place the day after ASU held a panel discussion on the conflict.

Zyalik has been booked on a felony count of aggravated criminal damage.

"I'm ordering that you do not return to the scene of the alleged offense, don’t have contact with any alleged victim, which in this case would be the school," said a judge during the 27-year-old's initial court appearance.

ASU says the university has removed the graffiti and says it "strongly rejects and denounces hate speech and anti-Semitic rhetoric." The damages are estimated to be around $2,000.

President Michael Crow released the following statement:

Let there be no confusion that while ASU vigorously protects freedom of expression for all members of our community, we recognize the difference between that constitutional right and activities orchestrated to provoke, incite or agitate with the intention of creating an environment of intimidation and fear. We see those who perpetrate such actions under the cover of darkness for what they are: weak and hateful fear-mongers and cowards.

