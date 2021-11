Reuters

The Mexican Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a bid by the country's ruling party to extend the period in office of the tribunal's chief justice, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had supported. A decision by Congress in April to prolong by two years the term of Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar sparked consternation among critics of the government, who saw it as a potential test run for extending Lopez Obrador's mandate beyond 2024. Lopez Obrador denied that, but Zaldivar said later he did not intend to extend his time in office until Nov. 30, 2024.