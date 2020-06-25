Asure Software Inc (ASUR): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) based on those filings.

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare ASUR to other stocks including Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL), and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to identify the compounders that are likely to deliver double digit returns. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

How are hedge funds trading Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ASUR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) was held by Private Capital Management, which reported holding $11.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $2.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Venator Capital Management, Skylands Capital, and P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Private Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR), around 3.51% of its 13F portfolio. Venator Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.31 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ASUR.