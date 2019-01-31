Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR): Time For A Financial Health Check

While small-cap stocks, such as Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) with its market cap of US$84m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Software companies, in particular ones that run negative earnings, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ASUR here.

How much cash does ASUR generate through its operations?

ASUR’s debt levels surged from US$76m to US$113m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$19m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of ASUR’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can ASUR pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$97m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$115m, with a current ratio of 1.18x. Generally, for Software companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does ASUR face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With total debt exceeding equities, ASUR is considered a highly levered company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. But since ASUR is currently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although ASUR’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ASUR’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Asure Software to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

