Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) Surpasses Expectations with Record-Breaking Q4 and FY 22 Financial Results, Raises Guidance for 2023

·6 min read

Detroit, Michigan --News Direct-- Benzinga

The fourth quarter of 2022 earnings season is winding down with 94% of S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) companies having already reported results. Overall, Q4 2022 was slightly bullish when considering 68% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive EPS surprise and 66% of components reported a positive revenue surprise. Unfortunately, the revenue and income surprises could largely be chalked up to low expectations.

Earnings growth for the fourth quarter 2022 came in at a combined -4.8% for the S&P 500. According to Factset, this represents the first time the S&P 500 has reported a year-over-year decline in earnings growth since the third quarter of 2020 (-5.7%).

To make matters worse, earnings revisions from December 31, 2022, estimated earnings growth of -3.3%. This means, on an overall basis for the S&P 500, companies saw worse earnings growth declines than were estimated. The first quarter of 2023 doesn’t look to be much better for the index, as 76 companies in the S&P 500 have issued negative EPS guidance, compared to only 21 components issuing positive guidance.

Not all Q4 2022 earnings have been a disappointment, however. Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) just released record Q4 and full-year 2022 financial results that blew the top off of expectations. With these latest results, Asure’s increases its consecutive earnings estimate beat streak to the last ten quarterly periods.

ASUR: Breaking Down the Record Q4/FY 22 Results

Asure Software, a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) services provider to small and medium businesses (SMBs), released its Q4 and full-year 2022 financial results after the market close on February 27, 2023.

Q4 2022 Results

For the fourth quarter, the HCM provider generated record quarterly revenues of $29.3 million, which represents an impressive growth of 39% from Q4 2021. Recurring revenues topped $24.1 million, up 25% year-over-year. EBITDA for the quarter rose $3.5 million y/y to $5 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose $3.7 million y/y to $6 million.

For context, Asure had previously issued guidance for the fourth quarter estimating a revenue range between $23.5 million to $24 million and an adjusted EBITDA range between $3 million and $3.5 million.

If we take the higher end of the Q4 guidance into account, Asure’s actual Q4 2022 revenue came in 22% higher than its $24 million estimate. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA came in a whopping 71.42% higher than the $3.5 million high-end estimate.

Full-Year 2022 Results

Turning to the full-year 2022 results, Asure reported total revenue of $95.8 million, up 26% y/y. Recurring revenue jumped 21% y/y to $86.2 million. EBITDA came in at $8.8 million, compared to last year’s $13.5 million result. However, last year’s EBITDA included an extraordinary gain of $18.8 million. Adjusted for the extraordinary gain, Asure’s 2021 EBITDA would have been $3.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 increased $4.2 million to $11.8 million.

Again, Asure reports very strong top and bottom-line results on a year-over-year basis, but let’s compare the results to the company’s FY 22 guidance. For the year 2022, Asure originally estimated a revenue range between $90 million and $90.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was expected to come between $10.5 million and $11 million.

If we again focus on the higher end of the guidance ranges, Asure's total revenue for the year came out 5.86% higher than estimated. Adjusted EBITDA came in greater than 7.27% compared to management's guidance.

Asure Issues Q1 2023 Guidance and Raises Full-Year 2023 Estimates

After finishing strong in 2022 and hitting the ground running to start 2023, Asure's management has raised its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also provided its initial guidance for Q1 2023.

Previously-issued guidance for the year 2023 originally estimated a revenue range between $98 million and $102 million, with an adjusted EBITDA range between 14% and 16%.

Asure now estimates total revenues between $105 million and $107 million, on an adjusted EBITDA range between 15% and 17% for the full-year 2023.

This is a robust guidance increase that likely takes into consideration Asure’s big-name partnerships that have been secured with Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) TurboTax, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), and ZayZoon through the first two months of 2023. In addition, the current uncertain economic environment continues to be an ideal situation for Asure, as SMBs look to continue streamlining operations, cut costs and stay competitive for top employee talent.

In its Q4 2022 earnings release, Asure also issued its initial guidance for the first quarter of 2023. The HCM provider estimates revenues coming between $29 million and $30 million for the quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA range of $6 million and $6.5 million.

Wall Street Analysts Blown Away By Asure’s Strong Results, Reiterate Bullish Outlooks

Analysts covering Asure have been bullish for the past several months. However, the six prestigious analysts covering the stock just took another step in their bullish belief of Asure’s outlook. After the company’s robust financial results, all six analysts took the opportunity to reiterate their “buy” ratings and even raised their price targets.

  • Five-star analyst, Richard Baldry of Roth MKM, reiterated his “buy” rating and rose his price target to $23.00 from $16.00.

  • Five-star analyst, Jeff Van Rhee of Craig-Hallum, reiterated a “buy” rating and increased his price target to $18.00 from $14.00.

  • Five-star analyst, Vincent Colicchio of Barrington, reiterated a “buy” rating and rose his price target to $15.00 from $12.00.

  • Five-star analyst, Ryan MacDonald of Needham, reiterated a “buy” rating and increased his price target to $20.00 from a previous target of $14.00.

  • Four-and-half-star analyst, Bryan Bergin of Cowen & Co., reiterated a “buy” and rose his price target to $15.00 from $13.00.

  • Four-star analyst, Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street, reiterated a “buy” rating and increased his price target to $17.00 from $8.00.

Overall, Asure Software continues to reliably outpace earnings expectations, as the Q4 2022 results mark the tenth consecutive quarterly period of beating estimates. This comes during a time when larger-cap stocks in the S&P 500 collectively saw negative earnings growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 and warned of negative EPS guidance for the first quarter of 2023.

Asure's HCM suite of products and services continues to hold great value among its SMB clients, as can be seen with the strong recurring revenue. The company has an astounding client retention rate, combined with its strong drive to build partnerships and add new offerings to its client base, which continues to be a winning formula for Asure. If 2023 is anything like 2022, Asure Software is on track for another big year ahead.

Disclaimer:

Spotlight Growth is compensated, either directly or via a third party, to provide investor relations services for its clients. Spotlight Growth creates exposure for companies through a customized marketing strategy, including design of promotional material, the drafting and editing of press releases and media placement.

All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources. Spotlight Growth and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on external sources that Spotlight Growth believes to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Spotlight Growth may create reports and content that has been compensated by a company or third-parties, or for purposes of self-marketing. Spotlight Growth was compensated five thousand dollars cash by Asure Software for the creation and dissemination of this content by the company.

This material does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management.

The above communication, the attachments and external Internet links provided are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be interpreted by the recipient as a solicitation to participate in securities offerings. Investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors and may not be permissible in certain jurisdictions.

Spotlight Growth and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have bought or sold or may buy or sell shares in the companies discussed herein, which may be acquired prior, during or after the publication of these marketing materials. Spotlight Growth, its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may sell the stock of said companies at any time and may profit in the event those shares rise in value. For more information on our disclosures, please visit: https://spotlightgrowth.com/disclosures/

The Post Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) Surpasses Expectations with Record-Breaking Q4 and FY 22 Financial Results, Raises Guidance for 2023 First Appeared on Spotlight Growth.

Contact Details

Benzinga

+1 877-440-9464

info@benzinga.com

Company Website

http://www.benzinga.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/asure-software-nasdaq-asur-surpasses-expectations-with-record-breaking-q4-and-fy-22-financial-results-raises-guidance-for-2023-367340948

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do -- and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market's historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500's total returns. Simply put, if you're not investing in dividend stocks, you're doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the avera

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Three stocks you can invest in today that pay at different times and offer some great yields include Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), AT&T (NYSE: T), and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). Medical device maker Medtronic pays a fairly high yield of 3.3%, which is nearly twice the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. It's also a solid dividend growth stock, having increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Just How Big, Really, Is the "Biggest Airplane Sale in History"?

    It was, according to The Wall Street Journal, "the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history." On Feb. 14, 2023, Air India Ltd. announced an agreement to purchase 190 single-aisle 737 MAX airliners, 20 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, and 10 larger 777X widebodies from Boeing (NYSE: BA) -- 220 airplanes in all, and with an option to buy 70 more.