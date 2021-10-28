Asylum Hill shooting wounds 18-year-old, Hartford police say

An 18-year-old was shot in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a city hospital after staff reported a gunshot victim had arrived for treatment, police said. The man had a wound he is expected to survive.

Police said they determined the shooting had happened in the area of 238 Sigourney St.

The department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and took over the investigation, which continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

The 18-year-old is the 143rd victim of a nonfatal shooting police are investigating this year, according to department statistics. While the number is roughly the same as the number of victims in all of 2019 (143) and 2018 (143), it is well below the number police were investigating last year. Hartford ended 2020 with 225 victims of nonfatal shootings, police said.

