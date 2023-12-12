Asylum seeker on board Bibby Stockholm barge dies

An asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Dorset has died, it is understood.

One individual on board said the asylum seeker was found dead this morning, ITV reports.

A lawyer representing another asylum seeker living on the boat has also confirmed the death, as has the Care4Calais charity.

The male migrant is believed to have taken his own life, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Bibby Stockholm barge has been blighted by problems since it was docked at Portland, including a series of health and safety issues.

The Fire Brigade Union raised “serious fire and operational safety concerns” about the potential for overcrowding on the repurposed barge which the Home Office intends to house 500 migrants on board.

