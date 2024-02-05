Asylum seeker converts faking it, says evangelical church leader

Priests must look out for “red flags” when baptising asylum seekers because some are faking conversion, an evangelical church leader has said.

Pastor Graham Nicholls, the director of Affinity, a network of 1,200 evangelical churches and ministries in the UK, said that church leaders “need discernment” to “test whether people are genuine in their beliefs”, adding that in some cases, some prospective converts are “faking it”.

His intervention came as the manhunt for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the Clapham chemical attack suspect, continued on Monday with Metropolitan Police detectives saying he could be dead in the River Thames.

Ezedi is suspected of being behind a chemical attack on a mother and her young children in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was twice denied asylum before being allowed to stay in the UK after claiming he had converted to Christianity, despite having been convicted of a sex offence in Newcastle.

It is understood that the Afghan was twice refused asylum but granted leave to remain in 2021 or 2022 after a priest vouched for his conversion, arguing that he was “wholly committed” to his new religion.

Abdul Ezedi seen in this still from CCTV buying groceries in a convenience store in Newscastle-Upon-Tyne on Tuesday

Ezidi’s friends told The Telegraph last week that he was a “good Muslim” who would eat Halal food, despite his apparent conversion to Christianity.

The Home Office is responsible for checking the criminal records and safety of asylum seekers. However, religious institutions are under increasing scrutiny and pressure regarding conversions.

Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, wrote in The Telegraph that “churches around the country are facilitating industrial-scale bogus asylum claims”.

Pastor Nicholls, who serves as a local church leader at Christ Church Haywards Heath, Sussex, said conversion claims should not all be taken at face value.

“We need discernment as church leaders to test whether people are genuine in their beliefs and to see how they are living it out,” he said.

“Sadly, in some cases, we may have to decide that for whatever reason they are ‘faking it’. And there may be contexts where we need to be especially vigilant and see ‘red flags’.

“We love heartfelt conversions to Christ from all religions and none, and we want to welcome those who face real danger in their home countries, but we are also committed to act with integrity and wisdom.”

Pastor Nicholls added that these “red flags” may consist of large numbers of people presenting as converts, an undue haste from people to receive some credible sign of being a Christian like baptism, a “rather mechanical assent to believing but without any obvious heart change”, and a general sense they might not be genuine.

He acknowledged that “these things are hard to judge” and that “we cannot see into people’s souls”, but added: “Churches do not run the asylum system and it is not for us to decide whether it is right for any individual to stay here.

“We can only deal with what is in front of us with the compassion of Christ, but the commitment to truth from the one who embodies truth.

“We have not had experience of large numbers of applications to join churches by asylum seekers, but I do know of situations where there have been conversions from people coming from other countries with sincere spiritual hunger.

“As church leaders we do want to be sympathetic and not cynical to those who come to us to ask for help, or who have a genuine interest in the Christian faith.”