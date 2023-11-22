Asylum seeker simulated sex with mother in front of her children, court hears

An asylum seeker grabbed a mother in the street and simulated sex with her in front of her children, a court heard.

Gloucester Crown Court was told that a child in the back of a passing car filmed the incident on a mobile phone and this was used to identify the perpetrator as Chris Buyoye, 29, of Saw Mills End, Barnwood, Gloucester.

Cathy Thornton, prosecuting, told the court that the 43-year-old mother was walking with her two children along Eastern Avenue in Gloucester at about midday on Aug 13 this year when she noticed she was being followed by a man.

Ms Thornton added: “Becoming anxious, she put out her hand and warned him not to come close to her.

“But this didn’t stop the man, who was later identified as Buyoye, going up to her and pretending to push away a bee which he told her was about to land on her.

“She again warned him again not to get close to her. Buyoye grabbed the woman and turned her to the left so that she was facing away from him.

‘Pushing his pelvic area’

“Buyoye then locked his arms around her upper arms, so that she couldn’t move, and began pushing his pelvic area into her buttocks. She describes it as being humped – with him simulating sexual intercourse from behind.

“She wasn’t strong enough to unblock his arms until he slightly relaxed his grip and she took the opportunity to raise her arms, which broke his hold on her. She then stepped to the kerb to cross the road to get away from Buyoye, who had run off in a different direction.

“A woman and her partner in a car witnessed what was happening, as did a child in the back seat who filmed the incident. As the witnesses stopped and offered to help the victim, she also called the police.”

The court heard that in his police interview Buyoye denied that this incident had happened at all. He said the woman had bent over and he stated he didn’t know what a bee was.

The court was told that Buyoye was found guilty at a trial at the magistrates’ court and he was committed to the Crown Court for sentencing. During this trial the victim said she was embarrassed that this incident had been witnessed by her children and that she had been traumatised by the whole saga. She was also very emotional throughout the trial.

In a victim statement, she said that the assault had made her feel very vulnerable and feared for the effect it might have on her children.

‘Convicted for very similar offence’

Judge Rupert Lowe reminded Buyoye that he had come to the United Kingdom 17 years ago as a 12-year-old and that he was now an asylum seeker living in Gloucester.

“You have previously been convicted for a very similar offence and we are here today because you committed another sexual offence, worryingly very similar, which you still seem to be maintaining your innocence for the offence committed on Eastern Avenue in August this year,” said the judge.

“Your not guilty plea forced the woman to relive this incident in giving evidence in your trial. You have shown a distinct lack of remorse.”

In sentencing Buyoye, the judge told him that he was revoking the community order for his previous offending and that the total sentence for both sets of offending was 18 months immediate custody and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.