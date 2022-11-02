Asylum seekers left with few options after buses drop them off in New York City

Associated Press

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul reached No. 1 in the women's world ranking on Monday, the 16th player and second-youngest to get to the top since the ranking began in 2006. Thitikul had a chance to reach No. 1 by winning any of her last three tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Thitikul has won twice — in California a week before the first major and in Arkansas — to go along with 12 other finishes in the top 10.