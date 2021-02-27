Asylum seekers surge at U.S. southern border amid Biden administration's new policies

The number of asylum seekers crossing into the United States is expanding as the Biden administration has eased restrictions on migrations. Mireya Villareal has more.

Video Transcript

- To a reset now on America's southern border, the number of asylum seekers crossing into the United States is expanding after many have waited months or years to enter. CBS's Mireya Villarreal visited both sides of the divide in her report.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Riding on this bus in South Texas are the results of President Biden's first steps to reform the country's immigration system. Met with cheers, these 27 migrants were waiting in Mexico under what the Trump administration called its Migrant Protection Protocols Program or MPP, now one step closer to having their asylum cases heard. The Trump administration's policy forced more than 70,000 people to remain in Mexico, many setting up camp here in Matamoros waiting for their cases, some for nearly two years, the riverbank now a playground for hundreds of kids in limbo.

SAM BISHOP: These are not the people you need to be worried about you know.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Sam Bishop is a veteran who says these migrants deserve a fair shot

SAM BISHOP: They're trying to do it the right way. They're trying to do it responsibly and in a manner that's consistent with our laws.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Across the border in Brownsville, Texas--

- You have two, dos, OK.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: --some of the families we spoke with say they paid a smuggler $800 to help them cross the border illegally. The coyotes are telling families the border is open under this administration.

- Is there a potential for a surge? And is Brownsville ready for it?

TREY MENDEZ: Actually, Brownsville is ready--

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Mayor Trey Mendez says the city is working closely with the new administration and NGOs to respond.

TREY MENDEZ: They understand our position, and they know that we're all in this same thing together.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Is this a byproduct of just a system that has had a ton of band-aids but no true solution, no true fix?

- That's true. And Mexico said that they would not accept families back for the young children anymore.

MIREYA VILLARREAL: Border patrol is now reporting a spike in apprehensions all along the southwest border, and agents told me they are most concerned about the number of unaccompanied minors that they are seeing right now. This is children that are coming here alone and without their parents. The federal government is actually preparing for an influx by opening several facilities around the country to house these children. Mireya Villarreal, CBS News, Hidalgo, Texas.