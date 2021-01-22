Asylum seekers at US-Mexico border see hope in Biden administration immigration changes

Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times

EL PASO, Texas — Hope among asylum seekers bloomed in Mexican border cities Thursday after President Joe Biden's administration halted the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program and said it would review asylum policies.

"The truth is that they are now filled with hope," said Miguel Gonzalez, who runs the Pasos de Fe shelter in Juárez, Mexico, where migrant families enrolled in the program have been living for months. "They hear that there will be opportunities, or at least they hope there will be."

During Biden's first hours in office Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement suspending new enrollments in the program also known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols."

Some 70,000 migrants — many of them legally seeking asylum or other refuge at the southwest border — were caught in the net of the Migrant Protection Protocols from its inception in early 2019 and turned back to Mexico.

"All current MPP participants should remain where they are, pending further official information from U.S. government officials," DHS said in the statement.

Racial equity, immigration: Biden names White House team to work on domestic policy priorities

Arriving in large part from Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, migrants were made to wait in Mexican border cities such as Tijuana, Mexicali, Nogales, Juárez and Matamoros for a chance to plead their cases before a U.S. immigration judge.

Thousands enrolled in the program have been hunkered down in shelters for months, even years.

More than 27,000 people were attending their MPP hearings regularly before U.S. immigration courts closed last year due to the pandemic, according to an analysis of government data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Mexican soldier Gaspar Sanchez sits over his recently adopted puppy &#39;Cloee&#39; following his troop&#39;s overnight patrol along the Suchiate River, the natural border with Guatemala near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2021, after a caravan of Honduran migrants dissipated before reaching the river. Sanchez said he adopted the puppy from a litter of street dogs near his base in Tapachula.
Mexican soldier Gaspar Sanchez sits over his recently adopted puppy 'Cloee' following his troop's overnight patrol along the Suchiate River, the natural border with Guatemala near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2021, after a caravan of Honduran migrants dissipated before reaching the river. Sanchez said he adopted the puppy from a litter of street dogs near his base in Tapachula.

Another 12,000 migrants are still awaiting their first hearing.

Halting the Migrant Protection Protocols "is a good first step," said Linda Rivas, executive director of the El Paso-based Las Americas Immigrant Rights Center, which provides pro bono legal representation to migrants. "We know it will take some time (to implement) but urge that more positive changes come soon."

Without family networks and without permission to work in Mexico — and facing an asylum approval rate of less than 1% within the program — tens of thousands more gave up their claims.

Some crossed the U.S. border illegally. Others returned home to face debt, hunger and, in some cases, persecution or threats on their lives.

President Joe Biden's immigration proposal: Looks to roll back four years of Trump's hardline policies

Thirty thousand people enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocol have been deported "in absentia" after failing to attend an U.S. immigration court hearing, according to TRAC's analysis.

"We are advocating with our allies for humanitarian parole that allows the current asylum seekers entry into the U.S. while they await their court dates, and the resources necessary to meet this crisis and carry out due process," said Charlene D'Cruz, a Brownsville, Texas, immigration attorney and program director of Project Corazon, which also provides legal assistance to migrants.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents rural West Texas border counties, told the El Paso Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, he is concerned about rapid-fire executive action on border policies. He'd like Congress to take action, he said, without rushing on what he called a "powder keg issue."

"I believe you have to piecemeal it and work through areas that make sense," Gonzales said. "It's also unfortunate that, right off the bat, we're going to talk about immigration reform. My question is, are you trying to doom it to fail?"

Border 'encounters' on the rise

Experts have been warning any shift in border policy could stoke a new humanitarian crisis at the border.

Border Patrol "encounters" along the southwest border rose more than two-thirds during the first three months of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior-year period, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol reported 216,701 encounters October to December, compared to 128,347 encounters during the same three months a year earlier, an increase of 69%.

The "encounters" number includes Border Patrol apprehensions and those quickly turned back to Mexico or their home countries under the Title 42 public health law.

In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control ordered DHS not to detain anyone in "congregant settings," including border holding cells, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because people are being quickly turned back, advocates and CBP say some people may be trying multiple times, inflating the number of encounters.

During the last days of the Trump administration, then-acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan warned that "if the Biden team implements the immigration policies they campaigned on they will create an unmitigated crisis in the first few weeks."

Fact check: No record of viral Nancy Pelosi quote about immigrants who are here illegally

In its latest announcement, the Department of Homeland Security added a note warning would-be migrants against departing for the U.S. border.

"Individuals outside of the United States will not be eligible for legal status under the bill President Biden sent to Congress today," the statement said. "The legalization provisions in that bill apply only to people already living in the United States."

Biden's proposal to Congress on Wednesday concerning immigration reform includes a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.

Guatemalan asylum seeker Rodormiro Ramos Herrera sits in a detention pod at the Tornillo Processing Center on August, 15, 2019. Herrera was arrested by Border Patrol on his third attempt to enter the United States. Like many asylum seekers, Ramos Herrera grew tired of the long wait in Juarez under Migrant Protection Protocols and attempted entry illegally.
Guatemalan asylum seeker Rodormiro Ramos Herrera sits in a detention pod at the Tornillo Processing Center on August, 15, 2019. Herrera was arrested by Border Patrol on his third attempt to enter the United States. Like many asylum seekers, Ramos Herrera grew tired of the long wait in Juarez under Migrant Protection Protocols and attempted entry illegally.

Follow Lauren Villagran on Twitter: @laurenvillagran

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Biden immigration plan gives asylum-seekers at US-Mexico border hope

Latest Stories

  • Fauci: Working for Biden White House a 'liberating feeling'

    Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon — just 15 minutes after meeting with President Biden — Dr. Anthony Fauci described it as “liberating” to be able to speak openly about science in the wake of Donald Trump’s departure from office.

  • Florida man arrested while attempting to go to Biden’s inauguration after ‘storming Capitol’

    Judge denies release for 26-year-old accused of taking part in the deadly Capitol attacks then returning to Washington on Inauguration Day

  • McConnell threatens to block Senate's power-sharing agreement if it doesn't preserve the filibuster

    The evenly split Senate is having a hard time agreeing who's in charge.Georgia's two new Democratic senators were sworn in Wednesday, giving Republicans and Democrats 50 senators each, with Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic tiebreaker. The two parties are now working out a power-sharing agreement, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) commitment to the filibuster is standing in the way.McConnell on Thursday formally acknowledged Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the chamber's new majority leader. But as he has been for days, McConnell again implored Democrats to preserve the filibuster that lets a senator extend debate and block a timely vote on a bill if there aren't 60 votes to stop it. Democrats "have no plans to gut the filibuster further, but argue it would be a mistake to take one of their tools off the table just as they're about to govern," Politico reports; More progressive senators do want to remove the option completely.If his filibuster demands aren't met, McConnell has threatened to block the Senate power-sharing agreement that would put Democrats in charge of the body's committees. But Democrats already seem confident in their newfound power, with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) telling Politico that "Chuck Schumer is the majority leader and he should be treated like majority leader." Giving in to McConnell "would be exactly the wrong way to begin," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) echoed.Other Democrats shared their resistance to McConnell's demands in tweets. > McConnell is threatening to filibuster the Organizing Resolution which allows Democrats to assume the committee Chair positions. It's an absolutely unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive request. We won the Senate. We get the gavels.> > -- Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 21, 2021> So after Mitch McConnell changed the Senate rules at a blistering pace during his 6 years in charge, he is threatening to filibuster the Senate's organizing resolution unless the Democratic majority agrees to never change the rules again.> > Huh.> > -- Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2021More stories from theweek.com McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican congresswoman under fire for 'spreading Florida school shooting conspiracy theories'

    A Republican congresswoman is facing calls to resign over reports that she helped to spread falsehoods about the Parkland school shooting. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly agreed with a conspiracy theory about the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Facebook screenshots showed a discussion about why a police officer had not rushed into the building, and someone claimed that the mass shooting was a "false flag planned shooting." Greene replied: “Exactly!" The social media giant later removed the posts after they were reported to them. Cameron Kasky, a former Parkland pupil who co-founded the group Never Again MSD, said: "She should resign. She can apologise. I don’t think anybody will accept it.” The congresswoman was elected in Georgia in November, backed Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, and has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. Fred Guttenberg, who's 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the Parkland shooting, said: "Your feelings on gun laws are irrelevant to your claim that Parkland never happened. You are a fraud who must resign. Be prepared to meet me directly in person to explain your conspiracy theory, and soon." The comments by the politician were first reported by Media Matters for America. In a statement Ms Greene accused Media Matters for America of being "communists' and "fake news". Meanwhile, US Capitol Police were investigating an incident in which a Republican congressman was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the floor of the House of Representatives. Andy Harris, a staunch gun-rights advocate, set off a metal detector going through security on his way to the House floor . Metal detectors were installed outside the chamber to beef up security in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on Jan 6.

  • Pelosi weighs charges that GOP members gave 'aid and comfort' to rioters

    With the Senate poised to begin debate on Donald Trump's impeachment charge, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said some Republican House members might also face consequences over their actions leading up to the riot at the Capitol.

  • The U.S. Deported The Man Who Would Become China's 'Father of Space Technology' Out of Fear

    America may not have won World War II and landed on the moon later if not for the contributions of a brilliant Chinese scientist named Qian Xuesen. Fearing communist presence after the war, the U.S., however, deported Qian to China, clueless that he would eventually spearhead programs that would target American troops and eventually propel China into space. Born to well-educated parents in 1911, it was evident from an early age that Qian had superior intellect.

  • Biden Admonishes Reporter for Questioning Whether Vaccine Goal Is Ambitious Enough: ‘Give Me a Break’

    President Biden pushed back on a reporter at a press briefing on Thursday, who questioned whether the new administration’s coronavirus vaccine goal is ambitious enough. Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans during his first 100 days in office. During the press conference, Biden called the Trump administration’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines a “dismal failure so far,” warning that “things are going to continue to get worse before they get better.” However, the seven-day rolling average for coronavirus vaccine doses administered to Americans currently sits at 912,000, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. (On Wednesday alone, 1.6 million doses were administered.) This indicates that the Biden administration is not far from its goal of vaccinating one million Americans per day. On Thursday, Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked Biden if the vaccination goal was “high enough,” since “that’s basically where the U.S. is right now.” “When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Biden responded. “It’s a good start, a hundred million.” Internal projections from the Trump administration showed that the U.S. could administer at least 170 million doses by the end of April, two Trump administration officials told Bloomberg. During the press conference, Biden also announced that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to “accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, and vaccinate and the care of our people.” Biden warned that the death toll from coronavirus infections would hit 500,000 in February. Over 408,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

  • Michael Flynn’s brother reveals he was involved in Capitol riot response after Army denied it, report says

    Apparent U-turn by Pentagon officials could pose questions about police response

  • Wuhan families harassed as they fight for their day in court over China Covid cover-up

    Families who lost relatives during Wuhan's initial outbreak of coronavirus are being blocked in their legal efforts to hold the Chinese authorities responsible for the deaths, one year after lockdown first went in place at ground zero of the pandemic. Five families accuse the municipal and provincial governments for covering up the outbreak, neglecting to notify the public, and failing to act swiftly, causing infections to explode. More than two million people globally have died from coronavirus. The Telegraph has interviewed four of the five trying to bring unprecedented lawsuits, most of whom are seeking 2 million yuan (£226,000) each in reparations. They told this newspaper of a campaign of harassment and denial of justice. Chinese courts have rejected all lawsuits they have tried to file, though they continue to persist by attempting to sue at higher courts, defying government threats that have scared dozens of others into giving up. Pursuing their cases poses immense risks as they’re challenging China’s official narrative, which claims authorities acted swiftly and with transparency to contain Covid-19, glossing over missteps and the silencing of whistleblowers.

  • Shark may have seized Australian snorkeler, police say

    A man who went missing while snorkelling off the Australian coast may have been taken by a shark, authorities said on Friday, after a search operation found pieces of diving equipment. The man went missing late on Thursday while snorkelling near Port MacDonnell, on the country's south coast, sparking an air and sea search, police said. "We haven't recovered any remains but there are a few remaining areas of interest that we want to explore, but the search will be scaled down," the Australian Broadcasting Corp quoted South Australia Police Limestone Coast operations manager Campbell Hill as saying.

  • Meet the Indian American Behind President Biden's Incredible Inaugural Speech

    With the dawn of the Biden administration comes Cholleti Vinay Reddy, the country’s first Indian American presidential speechwriter. Reddy’s roots originate from Pothireddypeta, a rural village in the Indian state of Telangana, whose residents have been celebrating his latest milestone: Biden’s inaugural address. ﻿  Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Reddy is believed to have acquired his political acumen from his grandfather, Tirupathi, who served as the village sarpanch (head) for 30 years.

  • Bidens left stuck outside White House on Inauguration Day after ‘petty’ final Trump act

    ‘There was a protocol breach when the front doors were not held open’

  • 3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

    The three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan, officials said Friday. Killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, 54, of Rochester, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, 39, of Honeoye Falls, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, 30 of Rochester, according to the National Guard.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds first briefing

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her first daily briefing with reporters on Wednesday evening and emphasized the importance of transparency.&nbsp;

  • Soldier Found Dead in Kuwait ID’d as Texas National Guard Staff Sergeant

    An initial report said he had been found unresponsive.

  • Biden's million-vaccinations-a-day plan won't contain COVID-19 until 2022, immunologists warn

    "C'mon, give me a break, man," President Biden told a reporter Thursday, when asked if his goal of getting 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days is too modest. "It's a good start, 100 million." Biden was right that when he "first made this pledge, it was an ambitious goal," Politico's Renuka Rayasam writes. "But now it's only a modest bump from the pace of vaccinations that he inherited," and experts agree it won't cut it anymore."At a pace of 1 million doses a day, the virus wouldn't be contained until sometime in 2022," Politico reports. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine, said the U.S. needs to vaccinate 2-3 million people a day to quash the pandemic by September, and the sooner the better, given the rise of new, more contagious variants. "We've blown every other opportunity," Hotez said. "This is all we have left.""I love that he set a goal, but a million doses a day?" Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told The New York Times. "I think we can do better," and actually "we are going to have to if we really want to get on top of this virus by, say, summer."Currently, U.S. vaccination efforts are constrained by supply shortages and inefficient distribution of the two approved vaccines, from Modern and Pfizer/BioNTech. "States are expected to run out of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine within days," Politico says. But both companies are ramping up production, and Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine is expected to hit the shelves by the end of February, so there should be amply supply to significantly exceed Biden's current goal by April.In the meantime, Biden's administration should focus "on fixing the hodgepodge of state and local vaccination centers that has proved incapable of managing even the current flow of vaccines," the Times reports, citing experts. Biden has requested $20 billion to vastly expand vaccination centers, and he wants to hire 100,000 health care workers to administer the vaccines. If he can do that, former FDA director Dr. Mark McClellan tells the Times, it should "push the number beyond a million doses a day and probably significantly beyond."More stories from theweek.com McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit

  • Ivanka Trump’s rented DC home goes back on the market, for $18,000 a month

    Former first daughter and husband will not live in Florida like Donald Trump

  • 'We feel betrayed': Thousands of National Guard sent to sleep in car park after guarding Capitol

    Thousands of national guardsmen were turfed out of the Capitol building on Thursday and sent to sleep in car parks, before being allowed back in late at night after complaints from lawmakers. Despite the quick reversal, two Republican governors commanded their troops home in protest. US Capitol police had ordered the reservists to vacate the building and set up camp outdoors or in nearby hotels, with thousands ending up stationed outside or in car parks. “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” one of the guardsmen told Politico. The National Guard were brought into the US capital to provide security after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.

  • Man pleads guilty to deaths of 36 people in warehouse fire

    The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where 36 people perished when a fire ignited during a 2016 dance party pleaded guilty Friday to the deaths, avoiding a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury. Derick Almena, 50, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for a 12-year sentence. Already free on bail, Almena likely won't return to jail because of the nearly three years he already spent behind bars and credit for good behavior.