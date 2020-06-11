At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden

WASHINGTON — The protests that have erupted nationwide in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd have combined expressions of anger toward President Trump with calls for police reform and a push to address systemic racism. Yet, even as protesters gather on Trump’s doorstep, many in the crowds are reluctant to embrace his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ambivalence about Biden, and the Trump campaign’s attempts to capitalize on it, is part of a larger dynamic playing out in the presidential race, where razor-thin margins in swing states could determine who wins the national election. In those states, it may not be enough for voters to dislike Trump; they have to be willing to go to the polls and vote for Biden, and some at the protests say they won’t do so.

Ryan Walker, a 30-year-old African-American teacher with a shaved head, stood among the crowd outside the newly fenced-in Lafayette Square and declared he was “very unhappy” Biden had emerged as the Democratic nominee. Walker explained that he preferred Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive who was Biden’s top rival in the Democratic primary.

People pose in front of a fence at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post via Getty Images) More

“I will not be supporting Joe Biden,” Walker said, adding, “Even if he made a bunch of campaign promises, he has 50 years in public service. We can look at his record for how he views our community. The war on crime — he’s very responsible for mass incarceration, and he needs to take ownership of that.”

As a presidential candidate, Biden has presented a criminal justice reform plan and a platform for African-Americans focused on increasing their economic mobility and eliminating the racial wealth gap. He has also issued clear expressions of support for the protests and condemnation of Floyd’s death.

However, Biden has faced criticism for some previous positions from his lengthy career, particularly his support as a senator for the 1994 crime bill, which critics see as a major driver of mass incarceration. More recently, he came under fire for a May 22 interview on a hip-hop radio show where he declared, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Standing on the edge of Lafayette Square, Walker brought up that comment, saying he felt it showed Biden “felt very entitled” to black votes. He described it as a larger issue within the Democratic Party, which has won the support of roughly 90 percent of black voters in recent elections.

Walker was so bothered by Biden’s remark that he bought a $30 T-shirt from the Trump campaign that highlighted the comment, even though it meant donating to the Republican’s campaign.

“I don’t support Trump,” Walker explained. “I’m not going to vote for him, but that shirt, it means something, and I thought it was worth buying.”

He added, “I’m very passionate about how horrible of a politician I think Biden will be for our community.”

That quickly produced T-shirt, which bore the hashtag “#YouAintBlack” over Biden’s name, reflects the Trump team’s eagerness to exploit Biden’s vulnerabilities, particularly among younger African-American men. While recent polls conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News showed that more than 90 percent of black women back Biden, that number drops to 80 percent for African-American men. His support in those polls goes down to 70 percent among black men under 50.