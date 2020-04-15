ATA RiskStation Selects FinMason to Deliver Lipper Data via API

BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has partnered with ATA RiskStation, a comprehensive portfolio risk oversight technology for financial advisors and compliance professionals, to deliver the Refintiv Lipper Global Data Feed via their proprietary API.

"By consuming the Lipper data through FinMason's API, we were able to get up-and-running with built-in scale at a small fraction of the time and cost," said Aladdin Abughazaleh, CEO of ATA RiskStation. "FinMason's unique approach to data distribution also allows us to consume data from multiple vendors through the same API call, allowing us to add functionality rapidly and fulfil our commitment to always be responsive to our clients' changing needs."

The FinMason API enables firms to place Lipper data anywhere in their systems with just a simple request call, allowing them to begin rapid prototyping, iterating on functionality, and A/B testing. It eliminates the costly and time-consuming hurdles of data gathering, cleaning, and housing data that accompanies data-ingestion through large numbers of .csv files or clunky, outdated APIs. The API can also be used to access FinMason's 700+ analytics and data sets from other vendors.

"ATA RiskStation has a unique and effective way of measuring and visualizing investment risk," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "I'm particularly impressed with their ability to provide highly customizable assumptions so that the risk measure can be tailored to a client's unique circumstances. We're excited to do our part to help keep them on the cutting edge of the industry, no matter what that cutting edge looks like in the future."

The partnership closely follows FinMason's launch of the Lipper redistribution product, which was on Wednesday of last week.

ABOUT ATA RISKSTATION

ATA RiskStation™ was developed to meet the portfolio risk oversight needs of wealth managers, hedge funds, family offices, pension plans and endowments. The platform delivers a structured, customizable and repeatable daily process for assessing portfolio risk by leveraging a highly intuitive graphical reporting interface and delivering all this functionality at a price point that is truly market-leading in terms of value. For more information on ATA RiskStation™, see www.atariskstation.com.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

