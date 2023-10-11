ATACMS for Ukraine not discussed at Ramstein meeting – US Defense Secretary

The Contact Group of Defence of Ukraine did not discuss the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles by the US at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, instead focusing on air defence equipment.

Source: Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, at a briefing following the meeting, as European Pravda reports

In response to the journalist's question, the head of the US Defense Department said that "I don’t have any announcement on ATACMS to make today".

Quote: "What we focused on is what we believe Ukraine needs, and we believe that because these are the things that President Zelensky addressed today. He spoke of the need for additional air defence and also artillery platforms and artillery munitions," Austin said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He added that Ukraine's allies will focus on what will help Kyiv "protect its cities and troops".

Background:

Earlier, during the meeting at the White House, US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Washington would supply Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS long-range missiles to help it in the war with Russia. According to the New Yorker, Biden made this decision before Zelenskyy's visit; it has not yet been confirmed publicly.

The US Department of Defense recently confirmed its readiness to send Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions as soon as President Joe Biden approves the transfer.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





