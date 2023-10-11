ATACMS for Ukraine not discussed at Ramstein meeting – US Defense Secretary

The Contact Group of Defence of Ukraine did not discuss the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles by the US at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, instead focusing on air defence equipment.

Source: Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, at a briefing following the meeting, as European Pravda reports

In response to the journalist's question, the head of the US Defense Department said that "I don’t have any announcement on ATACMS to make today".

Quote: "What we focused on is what we believe Ukraine needs, and we believe that because these are the things that President Zelensky addressed today. He spoke of the need for additional air defence and also artillery platforms and artillery munitions," Austin said.

He added that Ukraine's allies will focus on what will help Kyiv "protect its cities and troops".

Background:

