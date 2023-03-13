Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Atalaya Mining is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = €52m ÷ (€629m - €100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Atalaya Mining has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured Atalaya Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atalaya Mining.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Atalaya Mining. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.9% and the business has deployed 105% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Atalaya Mining's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 80% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Atalaya Mining that you might find interesting.

