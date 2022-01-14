Is Atalaya Mining Plc's (LON:ATYM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Atalaya Mining's (LON:ATYM) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Atalaya Mining's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atalaya Mining is:

26% = €116m ÷ €455m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Atalaya Mining's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Atalaya Mining has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 32% net income growth seen by Atalaya Mining over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Atalaya Mining's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Atalaya Mining fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Atalaya Mining Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Atalaya Mining has a three-year median payout ratio of 41% (where it is retaining 59% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Atalaya Mining is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Atalaya Mining's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

