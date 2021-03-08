Atari Partners With Crypto Gaming Operation to Launch Casino

Joanna Ossinger
1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.

The casino will include Atari-themed games and expects bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to a statement. Atari is working with Decentral Games and players will be able to win digital tokens.

The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.

Chesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s. But the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.

Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.

