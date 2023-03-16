Atascadero High School student brought gun to campus, took photos in bathroom, official says

An Atascadero High School student brought a gun to campus and took pictures of himself holding it in a school bathroom, a Atascadero city official confirmed Thursday.

Students reported seeing the pictures snapped by the 17-year-old boy on social media platform Snapchat on March 3, Atascadero deputy city manager Terrie Banish told The Tribune.

According to Banish, a school resource officer handled the incident.

“The juvenile was contacted and did not have a firearm in his possession at that time but ultimately admitted to possessing his father’s gun on campus,” Banish said Thursday.

According to Banish, the gun was recovered from the student’s home.

A juvenile probation case was then filed against the Atascadero High student, Banish said.

No other students were involved in the incident or harmed by the weapon, Banish said.