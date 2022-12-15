Atascadero man who allegedly threatened police with ’5-foot stick’ arrested after standoff

Atascadero police arrested a local man on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened law enforcement officers with what was described as “a 5-foot stick,” according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Morro Road for a possible report of an assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 3:02 p.m., the release said.

“When officers arrived on scene, they were informed that a male suspect that was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building,” police said in the release.

Officers with the Atascadero Police Department and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the building and tried to communicate with the suspect, later identified 59-year-old Gary Staub.

“The suspect refused to communicate with officers,” police said.

Officers and deputies eventually entered the building and attempted to arrest the suspect. Staub had put down the 2x4, and picked up a 5-foot-long piece of wood, police said.

Because of Staub’s “violent behavior,” police said, law enforcement officers used a sheriff’s K-9 unit and a taser during the arrest.

Staub was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton by ambulance to treat his injuries, police said.

Once treated, Staub will be transported and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats, burglary assault and resisting arrest, the arrest said.