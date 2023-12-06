Atascadero names new chief of police after national search. Here’s who was chosen

After more than a year without a permanent police chief, Atascadero has appointed a veteran law enforcement officer from elsewhere in California to the position.

Atascadero City Manager James Lewis selected Daniel Suttles, who was previously chief of police at the Bear Valley Police department in Kern County, from a national pool of candidates, according to a city news release Tuesday.

“Dan is the perfect person to lead our police department at this time in our city,” Lewis said in the release. “He is a humble, collaborative servant leader that has an excellent grasp on modern police practices, while understanding the unique needs of a community our size. ... I’m thrilled he is coming onboard.”

Suttles will replace interim chief Jerel Haley, who came out of retirement to assume the role after former chief Robert Masterson was fired in September 2022 due to “incompatible management styles”.

Haley had been police chief in Atascadero from 2011 until retiring in October 2020.

Suttles started his career about 20 years ago with the Glendale Police Department as a patrol officer, the release said.

He climbed the ladder at the Glendale Police Department, working as a detective; SWAT patrol officer; sergeant with the patrol bureau, financial crimes unit and internal affairs; public information officer and finishing as a lieutenant, according to the news release.

In 2022, Suttles was appointed Bear Valley police chief in Kern County.

Prior to working in law enforcement, Suttles worked as a home mortgage loan officer and served in the United States Marine Corps, the release said.

Suttles’ background includes developing emergency action response plans for disaster preparedness and weekly outreach and engagement efforts, such as “Chats with the Chief,” citizen group meetings and elder outreach programs, the release said.

Lewis highlighted Suttles’ commitment to community engagement in his comments about why he was selected.

“His philosophy and community values mirror our city’s and he believes in developing and maintaining strong community partnerships that are similar to what we strive for in our community,” Lewis said. “His background focuses on community engagement and relationship building, which is key to what we are already doing here and as a result of that, he is committed to continuing the high standards of the Atascadero Police Department.”

“He understands the importance of hard work to keep a community safe and what it takes to keep a community vibrant,” Lewis continued. “He also understands the importance of business partnerships to foster trust and cooperation between the members of the department and the community.”

The Atascadero City Council will review Suttles’ contract and discuss his appointment Dec. 12.

If his appointment is confirmed, he will start work on Jan. 8, the release said.