Atascadero police ask for help locating at-risk teen

The Atascadero Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an at-risk missing teen girl.

According to a news release, Magnolia Gallagher, 15, reportedly left her residence at 9 a.m. on Monday. She may be en route to the Fresno area with an unknown male juvenile, police said.

She is described as a white female with long brown hair believed to be wearing a tan jacket, according to a news release.

Gallagher is considered to be at risk due to her age and current mental state, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.