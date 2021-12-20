Atascadero police need help identifying suspect in armed robbery

A woman was standing in her Atascadero garage when she was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

A white man in his 20s allegedly approached the woman at her home in the 9000 block of Coromar Court, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The suspect allegedly pointed a black handgun at the resident and demanded her purse, the Police Department said. She gave the suspect cash, and he left the area on foot.

Shortly after the robbery at Coromar Court, the Atascadero Police Department received multiple calls from residents on Colorado Road that described a white male matching the suspect’s description walking on their property, according to the release.

The 9000 block of Coromar Court is a roughly 37-minute walk away from Colorado Road, according to Google Maps.

One of the Colorado Road residents described the suspect as having a 1- to 2-inch tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The suspect in an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 18 has a 1- to 2-inch tattoo on the right side of his neck that looks like this, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The Atascadero Police Department said officers searched the area with the help from a K-9 from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as being a roughly 6-foot-tall white man in his 20s weighing about 180 pounds, according to the release. He had a tattoo on the right side of his neck and was wearing a black ball cap, a dark blue sweatshirt with white lettering on its front, blue jeans, and black-and-white Converse shoes.

The Police Department asks anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call (805) 461-5051.