Atascadero police recover stolen gun after fight near Sunken Gardens

A man was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm after police were called following an assault near Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

The Atascadero Police Department received calls Tuesday at about 4:17 p.m. about a fight involving a group of people near El Camino Real and the West Mall, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

One of the callers said an adult male and an adult female had attacked a group of juveniles with at least one person injured, the release said.

The participants scattered when police units responded. Some ran toward the Sunken Gardens while others were seen leaving the area in a black Cadillac Escalade, the release said.

Police officers reviewed video footage of the incident, which showed an adult male, identified by police as Eric Espinoza Melendez, 32, and an unidentified woman assaulting at least two people, the release said.

Espinoza Melendez and the adult woman were located inside the Escalade near El Camino Real and Traffic Way, the release said. Police officers discovered ammunition and a loaded, concealed firearm in the car.

The firearm was purportedly stolen out of Gilroy, and Espinoza Melende was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm and possessing stolen property.

He was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail. The adult woman was identified by police and released from the scene.

The Atascadero Police Department said in the release that the incident is under investigation and additional charges are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.