Atascadero police search for man who robbed Wendy’s worker at gunpoint

The Atascadero Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant employee at gunpoint before her shift Tuesday.

Around 5:35 a.m., Atascadero police officers responded to reports of a woman being robbed at Wendy’s, 8600 Curbaril Ave. in Atascadero, police said Tuesday in a news release..

The woman told officers that she arrived for her shift and was waiting to be let into Wendy’s when a man approached her, took out a handgun, held her at gunpoint and stole her purse, according to the release.

According to police, the man then fled on foot north from the restaurant.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man around 30 years old with black hair, wearing a gray jacket.

The woman was not injured in the armed robbery, police said.

The Atascadero Police Investigations Unit is conducting follow up investigation to this incident. The unit asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.