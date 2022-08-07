Atascadero police search for suspect in armed robbery at Home Depot

The Atascadero Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at Home Depot.

According to a news release, an employee called 911 at 3:55 p.m. after a Home Depot nursery clerk was confronted by the suspect. The suspect brought a power tool to the counter and told the clerk to “give him all of the money out of the cash drawer,” the release said.

The suspect proceeded to show the clerk the handle of a black pistol tucked into his waistband, according to the release.

The suspect demanded money for a second time, to which the clerk replied that, “she could not open it until the transaction for the tool was completed,” according to the release.

Suspect last seen getting into a dark green Honda Civic, Aug. 6, 2022

The suspect then picked up the box and left the store and was later seen getting into a dark green older model Honda Civic, according to the release.

The suspect was described to police as a Hispanic male adult and approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

“He was wearing blue jeans, a gray-colored gaiter covering his face, a tan-colored hat, a black shirt with a star on the back and a gray-colored long-sleeve shirt underneath with a black wrist watch on his left wrist,” according to the release.

This incident is under ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.