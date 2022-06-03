Atascadero police searching for 3 men after daytime home invasion robbery

The Atascadero Police Department is searching for three men who reportedly forced their way into someone’s home and assaulted a man Thursday afternoon, according to a media release by the agency.

The home invasion happened at around 2 p.m. at a home on the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue after the female resident opened the door to answer their knock, police said.

One man was armed with a handgun and another with a knife, according to police. All were wearing masks, while one was wearing a white tank top, another a black jacket and the third a gray sweatshirt, police said.

After forcing their way in, the three men went to the bedroom of the house, assaulted the male resident and demanded money, police said in the news release. The men then began to steal property, according to the release.

Both residents of the house were able to escape the home and run to their neighbor’s house to call the police, the report said.

The home invasion suspects were reported to have fled on foot and have not yet been located, according to Atascadero police.

The Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Commander Jason Carr at 805-461-5051.