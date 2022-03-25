Atascadero police seize 124,850 lethal doses of fentanyl, arrest Paso Robles man

Photo courtesy of Atascadero Police Department
Sara Kassabian
·1 min read

Atascadero police seized roughly 124,850 lethal doses of fentanyl and arrested a Paso Robles man after discovering the drugs during a traffic stop.

A vehicle belonging to Joshua Keith Hill, 43, was stopped at the intersection of West Mall and El Camino Real in Atascadero on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Hill, who had a pending court case involving drug charges, had search-and-seizure terms as a condition of his bail, according to the news release.

When searching Hill’s vehicle, police officers allegedly discovered about half a pound of suspected fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that is deadly in small quantities.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

Hill was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on two charges: possession of narcotics with intent to sell and felony committed while on bail, according to the booking log.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bond, and the Atascadero Police Department sought bail enhancement because Hill allegedly committed a felony while currently out of jail on bail.

Recommended Stories