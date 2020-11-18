Atatiana Jefferson’s family files lawsuit against city, officer who shot her

Biba Adams
·2 min read

Both of Jefferson’s parents were gone within months of her death at the hands of a now-former Fort Worth policeman.

Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson have filed a civil suit against the city of Fort Worth, Texas and now-former officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed her in her home.

Dean fired at Jefferson when a concerned neighbor called a non-emergency police number requesting a wellness check after noticing her house’s exterior doors open at 2 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.

This Oct. 2019 photo shows a mourner at Concord Church in Dallas, Texas before the start of the funeral service for Atatiana Jefferson at her casket. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
This Oct. 2019 photo shows a mourner at Concord Church in Dallas, Texas before the start of the funeral service for Atatiana Jefferson at her casket. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

Two Fort Worth officers walked around the yard of Jefferson’s home, allegedly without identifying themselves. Jefferson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the window when Dean demanded her to “put her hands up.” He then fired through the window, killing the 28-year-old, who was playing video games with her young nephew.

Body camera footage later confirmed that neither officer had identified themselves as police.

Read More: California ‘Karen’ with taser demands Black neighbors act ‘white’

Her father, Marquis Jefferson, died of cardiac arrest just weeks after his only child’s shooting. Her ill mother, Yolanda Carr, for whom she was caring, died within months.

The family said Jefferson’s tragic shooting contributed to her parents’ untimely deaths.

Dean later resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department and was indicted on murder charges. He’s out free on $200,000 bail.

Read More: GoFundMe for slain Louisiana teen Quawan Charles raises over $265K

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Texas by Jerome Eschor, Jefferson’s biological dad; Venitta Body, her aunt, and Arita Eschor, another relative.

According to CNN, the Jefferson kin’s “complaint accuses the city and the former officer of being ‘deliberately indifferent to protecting Atatiana Carr a/k/a Atatiana Jefferson from harm by systematically failing to provide adequate training and supervision to its officers, uphold Atatiana Carr a/k/a Atatiana Jefferson’s constitutional rights, and providing urgently needed medical care.'”

Read More: Detroit social justice group suing police asks why election protesters were treated differently

“Defendants acted with high disregard for the rights of others, and their conduct was extreme and unreasonable under the circumstances,” the complaint read.

The murder case against Dean has been delayed until at least August 2021 due to a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. His attorney offered no comment on the civil complaint as he is bound by a gag rule in the criminal case.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Atatiana Jefferson’s family files lawsuit against city, officer who shot her appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Trump's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in 'a strategic corner'

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • ‘Hardest thing I’ve done’: North Carolina elections director blocked her deceased mom’s ballot

    Anne Ashcraft legally cast her absentee ballot, but she died before Nov. 3. North Carolina law says all voters must be alive on Election Day.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Boris Johnson was ‘very smart’ to call Joe Biden early, president-elect’s aide says

    Biden’s close friend also confirmed UK is very important to president-elect

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Brazilian state says Vale's $4 billion dam offer is too low

    Brazilian miner Vale SA's proposed settlement of around 21 billion reais ($3.97 billion) following a deadly 2019 dam disaster is too low, the head of the state of Minas Gerais, where the accident happened, said. After a meeting between authorities and the company about the Brumadinho dam burst in January 2019 that left 270 people dead, the state's Secretary General Mateus Simoes told journalists the state opposed both the amount and some of the terms offered by Vale. "We also don't agree with some terms set by Vale".

  • Madeleine McCann suspect taken to hospital with broken ribs after incident in holding cell

    The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was reportedly rushed to hospital having suffered two broken ribs in a courthouse holding cell on Monday. It is understood that convicted paedophile Christian Brückner was taken away under armed guard and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints after the incident. The injuries are believed to have been suffered while the 43-year-old career criminal was in a holding cell awaiting a court appearance in connection with another offence. One source at the complex said there was “rioting” on site. The hearing in the northern German city of Braunschweig had to be delayed while he underwent treatment.

  • Georgia's Republican chief election official says Trump would've won the state by 10,000 votes if he hadn't 'suppressed his own voting base'

    Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speculated that Trump "would have won by 10,000 votes" if he hadn't created distrust in mail voting.