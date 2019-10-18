Atatiana Jefferson's death highlights a long history of police violence in Fort Worth, and the community says it's time for a 'reckoning'

Facebook





Atatiana Jefferson's death marks the sixth death by a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, since June. Community members have had enough.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean early Saturday morning after a neighbor called a non-emergency police line just after 2 a.m. asking for a wellness check because his niece noticed Jefferson's front door was open.

Dean has since resigned from the force and has been charged with murder.

But Fort Worth police have had problems that date far before Jefferson's death. Her death is the eighth officer-involved shooting this year, according to a log from the attorney general of Texas's office.

Aaron Dean More

Tarrant County Jail via APS. Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer who is representing Jefferson's family, said a murder charge for Dean is a "good start" on changing the police culture in the city.

"Fort Worth has a culture that has allowed this to happen," he told The New York Times. "There still needs to be a reckoning."

Lee Muhammad, a student minister and community leader who works with the group Concerned Citizens Local Organizing Committee of Greater Tarrant County, which aims to make communities in the county safe, agreed the police department needs to change.

"Dissatisfaction eventually brings about a change. As the voice of the dissatisfied grows louder change will come about. Our hope is that the change will come willingly from the top," he told Insider in an email. "Continued injustice overtime causes and imbalance in the minds of the victims and history has shown us that this leads to unnecessary clashes with a recalcitrant government."

There have been 6 fatal police shootings in Fort Worth this year — and the city has faced several high-profile brutality cases

Prior to this year, Fort Worth police have been involved in several high-profile incidents. Concerns of police violence and use of force date back to at least 2009, according to a detailed account from Vox.

In 2009, a 24-year-old black man named Michael Patrick Jacobs died after being Tasered by police who were responding to an emergency call from Jacobs' parents. Police offered a $2 million settlement to the Jacobs family after they sued the city over the man's death.

fort worth police shooting More

YouTube/The Dallas Morning News