Atatiana Jefferson's Sister, Amber Carr, Has Been Moved Into Hospice Care With Only 'A Few Days To Live'

Amber Carr, Atatiana Jefferson’s sister, is battling congestive heart failure. The 33-year-old required hospitalization during her sister’s killer’s trial.

On Wednesday, the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, posted a photo of Carr in a hospital bed on Instagram. He began the post, “This is the face of a woman that doctors just told only has a few days left to live.”

He added that she is the “mother of two boys, ages 7 and 11,” and “she will continue to fight for them.”

NBC 5 reported that Merritt released a follow-up statement regretfully saying, “Amber Carr’s treating physicians have given her a terminal prognosis.”

He added, “Her heart can no longer support her body without heavy medical intervention, which is unsustainable.”

Merritt also revealed that doctors claimed the medication Carr is currently dependent on is toxic. They cautioned the family that they were looking for alternatives to remove the supportive drug. However, “her heart will no longer function once that happens.”

Carr has had issues with her health for a while. She utilized a wheelchair to attend the trial until she was hospitalized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacy Merritt (@leemerrittesq)

The Jeffersons have endured heartache for the last three years. After the killing of Atatiana in October 2019, family patriarch Marquis A. Jefferson died just a month later.

According to CNN, the 59-year-old died following a cardiac arrest.

The family’s then-spokesman, Bruce Carter, speculated that he died of a “broken heart.”

As their grief doubled, tragedy struck again in January with the passing of Jefferson’s mother, Yolanda Carr.

Attorney Merrit shared a video from Carr expressing happiness over the indictment of Aaron Dean, the officer that shot her daughter.

The mother of #AtatianaJefferson has died in her home. This is her let public statement from her hospital bed after learning of Aaron Dean’s indictment on the charge of murder. pic.twitter.com/UQg00Te48v — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) January 9, 2020

Just like her daughter, Yolanda suffered from congestive heart failure.

Story continues

Carr is the mother of Zion Carr, who was listed as an eyewitness in the trial of his aunt’s murder.

As Blavity reported, Carr was playing video games with his aunt when police arrived at the home.

Assuming an open door was evidence of a burglary, the officers searched outside the home, opened a fence gate and walked into the backyard.

While Dean flashed his light through the back window, Jefferson went to grab her gun after hearing a noise outside. Unwarranted, Dean shot the 28-year-old as she looked through a rear window.

In December, the former Fort Worth officer was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.