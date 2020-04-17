ATAX Offers Premier Online Filing Resources to Support Communities During Tax Day Extension Period

Financial Tax Preparation Business Continues to Financially Empower Hispanic Families During Uncertain Times

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAX, a year-round income tax preparation business serving the individual tax payer and business owner, remains open as an essential business operation amidst COVID-19 developments. ATAX continues to provide services and advice to the Hispanic community, encouraging those who have yet to file to e-file through ATAX Live.

ATAX offers 24/7 tax support through its online tax filing service, ATAX Live, which allows the taxpayer to prepare taxes online, and walk through the documents via video chat with a professional prior to submitting. ATAX Live can be downloaded in the app store, and allows the taxpayer to follow their refund status in real time. Additionally, select ATAX locations will remain open for those looking to meet with a preparer face-to-face, but all open locations are following their statewide restrictions as it pertains to large gatherings, often being no larger than 10 people.

"We are a community, not just another chain here to file your taxes – therefore, we will continue to advise those who seek out our help in a safe and responsible manner," said ATAX President and Founder, Rafael Alvarez. "We are in existence to educate our Hispanic community on financial proceedings that may impact their personal or professional lives, and with the economy changing minute by minute, we need to make ourselves available to answer and act on their questions."

All taxpayers will have an additional 90 days to file their taxes and make payments without interest or penalties. The additional three months were granted due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, but tax preparers see benefits in filing early, if the individual or business is financially able. A majority of Americans receive tax refunds, and if processed, the return could offer financial padding resulting in taxpayer peace of mind amid the uncertainty. According to the IRS, as of early April, over 97 million tax returns have been received, and of those, 93.5 million have already been processed. The average amount of time it takes to issue a tax refund is 21 days.

Even if a person's tax returns don't bring an influx of cash, there are still reasons to file ahead of July 15. Taxpayers can choose when their payments are withdrawn – one can file in April and not pay until the July 15 deadline. Filing proactively will allow for one-on-one time with a tax preparer if there are questions and will avoid backup in receiving Federal tax returns.

"With the everchanging landscape, ATAX accountants are available to answer any questions, and help you figure out your next best step as relates to your business or personal finances," Alvarez said. "Our goal is to act in accordance with the government and offer an extension of our services in the safest and most comforting way."

In tax services and beyond, ATAX has become a resource hub, available to meet the everchanging needs of the Hispanic community. For that reason, ATAX has chosen to remain operational, but urges its customers to utilize its premier online resources.

About ATAX

Based in New York, ATAX is a year-round tax preparation and business services franchise that services clients in both Spanish and English. Founded in 1986 by Rafael Alvarez with $200, two computers, and a fax machine, ATAX has grown to operate 59 locations throughout the United States. Most recently, ATAX ranked #439 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the most competitive rankings. Additionally, ATAX was named a 2020 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. For more information on ATAX, please visit https://atax.com/; to find out more about ATAX franchising, visit https://ataxfranchise.com/.