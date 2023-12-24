ATCEMS: Vehicles swept into north Austin creek Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS are responding to a report of a vehicle swept off the road and into a creek in north Austin Sunday morning.

Texas prepares for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall ahead of holiday weekend

The call came in just after 7 a.m. that multiple patients were in the vehicle. The vehicle was swept off the road in the 1100 block of Rutland Drive, just north of West Rundberg Lane and near the Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.

Officials said the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Star Flight are also responding.

Safety tips: How to drive in the rain, what to do if your car hydroplanes

An additional update from ATCEMS online revealed officials discovered a second vehicle “in the creek upside down that will need to be searched when water recedes.” The exact patient count is unknown at this time, but multiple have been discovered already and are receiving medical assessment.

Officials added responders are looking for a victim “who was reported to be seen by the driver of the vehicle that was swept away.” Crews added water is moving too quickly to assess the second vehicle at this time.

Travis County Star Flight and AFD are assisting with drone search technology. Officials said rescue efforts are being reduced in the interim until water levels recede. As of just before 8:30 a.m., ATCEMS said two people are safe on high ground and no patients are being transported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.