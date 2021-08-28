ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase ATCO's shares before the 1st of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.79 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ATCO has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of CA$42.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year ATCO paid out 94% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 38% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while ATCO's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ATCO, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, ATCO has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has ATCO got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? ATCO has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 38% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 94% of its income. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So if you want to do more digging on ATCO, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ATCO (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

