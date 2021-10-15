ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at ATCO (TSE:ACO.X), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ATCO, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = CA$893m ÷ (CA$22b - CA$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, ATCO has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

See our latest analysis for ATCO

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ATCO compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ATCO.

So How Is ATCO's ROCE Trending?

In terms of ATCO's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 5.7% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on ATCO becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 6.4% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing ATCO we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TC Energy (TRP), Nikola Team Up for Development of Hydrogen Hub

    TC Energy (TRP) and Nikola's Energy business unit are closely working to develop projects for building a perfect infrastructure to supply low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at volume.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Literally Printing Money,’ Says Wall Street Firm DA Davidson

    The broker started research coverage of “top four” Bitcoin mining stocks with a positive view on the sector for the near term.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • Bernie’s Tax-the-Rich Bluff Just Got Called by His Fellow Dems

    Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe Democratic Party has been tearing itself to pieces debating whether its latest reconciliation bill should spend $3.5 trillion or $2 trillion or even $1.5 trillion. Less noticed, but perhaps more important, has been the quiet death of the progressives’ bold “tax the rich” utopia.For years, socialists and progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have enticed voters with free-lunch promises of a European social democracy finance

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Biden Wants Banks to Give More Information to the IRS. Here's Why That's a Good Idea

    This so-called tax gap is equal to the federal income taxes paid by the lower 90% of all taxpayers. The Biden Administration wants banks to send taxpayers and the IRS an updated form that will contain only two additional numbers: total deposits and total withdrawals for accounts that have a certain amount of money flowing in or out. The Administration initially proposed a $600 threshold, but congressional Democrats are considering raising the disclosure level to $10,000.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • 10 Things That Kill Your Net Worth

    Net worth is one of the best ways to gauge the success of your personal financial strategy. While the easiest path to a high net worth would seem to be a high income, the truth is that many Americans...

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 REIT Dividends

    We probably won't see a repeat of the 2013 "Taper Tantrum"; however, mortgage REITs will be vulnerable.

  • Why You Should Keep Your Checking Account and Credit Card at Different Banks, According to a Former Banker

    In my first job after graduating from the University of Colorado with a finance degree, I worked in a regional bank headquartered in the Denver area. Part of my responsibilities included overseeing the internal credit card collections department, a team of two extremely nice team members who also ran the safe deposit boxes on the …

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.