Atco woman accused of embezzling $3M from employer

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·1 min read

CAMDEN - An Atco woman is accused of embezzling $3 million from a former employer.

Jennifer Vandever, 49, allegedly used corporate credit cards to charge personal expenses for herself and family members from 2011 to 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

The diverted funds were used at supermarkets, restaurants, stores and gas stations, as well as for insurance, cellphone and utility bills, an indictment alleges.

It claims Vandever also used her employer's cash for home repairs, college tuition and "extensive gift card purchases," among other purposes.

More: Partner of Bellmawr's Atilis Gym, known for defying COVID rules, to make congressional run

More: Chesterfield man faces homicide charge over bicyclist's death

The indictment identifies the victimized firm only as a Camden County business with foreign ownership. It says

Jennifer Vandever of Atco is accused in federal court of embezzling $3 million from a former employer.
Jennifer Vandever of Atco is accused in federal court of embezzling $3 million from a former employer.

However, Vandever's LinkedIn page shows her holding positions listed in the indictment at the Pennsauken facility of Puratos Corp., a Belgian firm that supplies bakery and chocolate businesses.

A Puratos representative could not be reached for immediate comment Friday.

An attorney for Vandever, Louis Barbone of Atlantic City, also could not be reached.

Vandever is additionally accused of trying to evade more than $500,000 of federal income taxes on unreported income of about $1.5 million from 2015 through 2018.

She is charged with four counts each of wire fraud and tax evasion, as well as individual counts of aggravated identity theft and unauthorized use of access devices.

The charges are only allegations. Vandever has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Jennifer Vandever used employer's funds to shop, pay tuition

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • $50M verdict for Bluffton mayor among highest in history of SC defamation cases, lawyers say

    “$50 million is an enormous verdict. It’s also extraordinary, if not unheard of, for a pro se defendant to purposely stay away from the courtroom,” one lawyer said.

  • Experts say solving murders reduces killings. How many get solved in New Orleans?

    Experts say solving murders reduces killings. How many get solved in New Orleans?

  • NYPD honors Frank Serpico 50 years after blowing whistle on department corruption

    The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday formally recognized the service of former undercover detective Frank Serpico, who testified about corruption within the department over 50 years ago. Serpico, 85, received an official certificate and medal of honor in the mail, which he shared photos of in a tweet. Serpico thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), ACLU New York Legal Director Christopher Dunn, attorney Peter Gleason and New...

  • Inmate posing as a deputy pulled off jury duty scam from Georgia prison cell, feds say

    He pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges.

  • Evansville police shoot, kill man after 'hostage situation' on North Side

    Evansville police safely removed several children and a woman from a North Side home after a man held them hostage with a knife.

  • Delta CEO wants U.S. to put convicted unruly passengers on 'no-fly' list

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines wants the U.S. government to place passengers convicted of on-board disruptions on a national "no-fly" list that would bar them from future travel on any commercial airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian, in a previously unreported letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, said the action "will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft." The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

  • More Than Robots

    “More Than Robots” follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemi

  • California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse

    A major California gas utility must pay the state nearly $10 million and reimburse customers money it improperly spent on work related to the development of energy efficient building codes. The penalties that Southern California Gas Company faces were handed down Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission. The commission, which regulates California's major utilities, in 2018 prohibited the utility from spending any ratepayer money on advocacy work related to building codes after it's internal watchdog found the utility fought standards designed to make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

  • Baltimore's top prosecutor pleads not guilty in federal case

    Baltimore’s top prosecutor pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes. State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby entered the plea during a remote hearing for her initial appearance and arraignment in federal court. Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden said Mosby wants a jury trial to start within 60 days.

  • Former Navy captain pleads guilty to taking nearly $68,000 in bribes

    A former Navy captain pleaded guilty on Wednesday to accepting nearly $68,000 in bribes from a foreign defense contractor to benefit his ship husbanding company.Donald Hornbeck, 61, admitted to receiving at least $67,830 in bribes in the form of extravagant dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.In exchange for the bribes, Hornbeck said he...

  • Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing from Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of charges that he stole nearly $300,000 from porn actor Stormy Daniels, AP reports.Driving the news: Jurors convicted Avenatti of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for instructing Daniels’s literary agent to send him $300,000 that belonged to Daniels for her book, "Full Disclosure," about an alleged affair with former president Donald Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAvenatti, w

  • When Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Alcoholic Beverages?

    Day drinking and late-night partying can both have an effect on your health. Here are the optimal times to have a drink.

  • Ex-top drug cop in Bolivia charged with cocaine trafficking

    A former Bolivian antinarcotics chief has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to provide top-level protection for cocaine shipments to the United States. The indictment unsealed Wednesday by a federal judge in New York also accuses Maximiliano Dávila-Perez of a related weapons offense involving the possession of machine guns. Bolivian authorities arrested Dávila-Perez last month on suspicion of money laundering as he was allegedly trying to flee to Argentina.

  • Digital VP for Red Sox sports channel charged with embezzling $500,000 from network using a sham ghost company — if convicted, he faces 20 years in prison

    Prosecutors say Ariel Legassa set up a sham company with the same name as a real vendor to steer payments into his own pockets.

  • "48 Hours" on the 30-year effort to solve Texas' "yogurt shop murders"

    For the last 30 years, the case of four teenage girls killed in a Texas yogurt shop has gone unsolved, but investigators haven't give up. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest.

  • Farmer who flipped car cleared of criminal damage because ‘Englishman’s home is his castle’

    A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.

  • Two suspects wanted for brazen armed robbery at Irvine restaurant arrested

    Two suspects, including a former employee, have been arrested following an armed robbery at a barbeque restaurant in Irvine.

  • Instacart driver makes startling discovery while delivering to an older customer: ‘If you see something, say something’

    The Instacart driver shared the harrowing story in a now-viral TikTok.

  • A Florida middle school teacher kissed a student in class and was arrested, police say

    A Central Florida middle school teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a student in class.

  • Stormy’s Revenge: Jury Convicts Michael Avenatti of Fraud

    Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty ImagesCalifornia litigator Michael Avenatti, who in 2018 earned stardom as President Donald Trump’s legal foil, was convicted on Friday of stealing funds from adult film actress Stormy Daniels, the client who made him famous.A Manhattan federal jury found Avenatti guilty of single counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his pocketing nearly $300,000 of Daniels’ advance for her memoir, Full Disclosure. He now faces up to 22 years in prison.Jurors began d