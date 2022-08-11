I ate at Disney World's Sanaa to try the famous $21 bread service, and it was totally worth it

I tried Sanaa at Animal Kingdom Lodge. Carly Caramanna

I'm a theme-park journalist who's been visiting Disney World regularly for over 3 decades.

I visited Sanaa, one of Disney's most sought-after restaurants, for its hyped $21 bread service.

It was an incredibly filling meal that was top quality and worth the high price tag.

Sanaa is located at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Animal Kingdom Lodge is right by its namesake theme park. Carly Caramanna

Sanaa is a table-service restaurant at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

The resort is comprised of two main buildings, Kidani Village and Jambo House. Sanaa is located in Kidani Village, but I was staying in Jambo House, so I took the opportunity to test out the resort's complimentary internal bus system.

The walk only would've been about 10 minutes, but the shuttle was much quicker.

Once I arrived at Kidani Village, Sanaa was through the main lobby and down the stairs.

Sanaa is a table-service restaurant, but it's one of the more casual options at the resort.

Sanaa is in Kidani Village. Carly Caramanna

Animal Kingdom Lodge is home to several standout dining options, including the upscale Jiko. Sanaa is one of its more casual table-service spots.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it also has a lounge area.

The main menu features African- and Indian-inspired dishes, like lamb kefta and tandoori chicken.

Sanaa offers stunning views of free-roaming animals.

The resort is broken up by sweeping savannas. Carly Caramanna

One of my favorite parts of Sanaa is its breathtaking views of one of the resort's savannas.

With large floor-to-ceiling windows, you can view over 30 species of free-roaming wildlife, including zebras and giraffes.

It can be tough to get reservations, but I was able to visit the lounge.

Most Disney bars and lounges are first come, first served. Carly Caramanna

Disney World lets guests make dining reservations up to 60 days in advance, but Sanaa is a famously difficult one to land.

If reservations aren't available, the restaurant has a lounge and a walk-up list for any last-minute availability.

Sanaa also has its own to-go feature built directly into the My Disney Experience app, which allows guests to mobile-order for pickup. I think you miss a bit of the experience, but it's a good option after a long park day.

I wasn't able to get a reservation, so I opted to dine in the lounge, which operates on a first come, first served basis.

The lounge itself is very cozy with detailing inspired by spice markets in parts of Africa. It also features beautiful stone walls and a thatched roof.

At the lounge, you can order a selection of appetizers, including the bread service, along with African wines and beers.

I ordered the famous Indian-style bread service.

The bread service is fantastic. Carly Caramanna for Insider

Priced at $21, the bread service includes a choice of five pieces of bread from a list of traditional naan, garlic-ginger naan, spiced naan, onion kulcha, and paneer paratha.

Nine accompaniments come along with the bread: cucumber raita, roasted-red-pepper hummus, mango chutney, tomato-date jam, tamarind chutney, coriander chutney, garlic pickle, red-chile sambal, and spicy jalapeno-lime pickle.

I was first taken aback by the size — the appetizer can be easily shared between several people.

The plating of the bread service is also ornate, with the dips sitting atop a beautiful wooden board.

I enjoyed all the dips but had a few favorites.

There's an assortment of mild and spicy dips. Carly Caramanna

The dips are arranged from the least spicy (cucumber raita) to the spiciest (jalapeno-lime pickle).

I was surprised that I enjoyed all of them, with each offering a little something different. My favorites were the tamarind and mango chutneys, red-chile sambal, and cucumber raita.

I also enjoyed combining some of the dips.

I liked the different varieties of naan best.

The bread service comes with different kinds of bread. Carly Caramanna

I opted to try one of each type of bread, but you can also mix and match however you like.

The naan selections were the clear winner — the traditional and spiced versions were my favorites. They were very clearly freshly made and arrived at the table pillowy soft.

The onion kulcha and paneer paratha were both good, but I thought the naan blew them out of the water.

I paired the bread service with a seasonal soup to make it a complete meal.

The bread service is filling, but I wanted to order something else. Carly Caramanna

Sanaa also offers a rotating selection of seasonal soups, and I opted to order one to round out my meal.

Priced at $9, the portion was big enough to share.

I enjoyed the entire experience, especially hanging out at Animal Kingdom Lodge.

I'll definitely be returning to Sanaa. Carly Caramanna

I would highly recommend a visit to Animal Kingdom Lodge to experience Sanaa, even if you're not staying there. I could spend hours exploring the detailing and the surrounding savanna.

The bread service is delicious and reasonably priced for the size. The dips were inventive and high-quality, and the bread was super fresh.

There are other bread services in Disney World, but this one is my favorite.

