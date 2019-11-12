He ate a sandwich. She sold churros. After both were detained, people are protesting

Two videos showing police detaining people for food-related public transit code violations in two different cities have sparked fierce debate after gaining viral attention this weekend.

A 15-minute video recorded in the San Francisco Bay Area showed a black man being handcuffed after eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform, and a video recorded in New York showed police seizing a Hispanic woman's vending cart and her merchandise.

Advocates in both the Bay Area and New York argue that public funds that should be used to improve the quality of public transit systems are being misplaced in enforcing and criminalizing low-level code violations, disproportionately targeting poor people and people of color.

The detainments have since spurred fierce debate — both among the general public and between city officials — over the policing strategies deployed in public transit systems, how much resources should be invested in policing on subways, and who is being targeted by officers.

Black BART passenger to police: 'You singled me out'

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Steve Foster, a black man, was detained last week after eating a breakfast sandwich on the platform at a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in Walnut Creek, California, 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

BART General Manager Bob Powers apologized to Foster and "the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video" Monday, but explained that Foster did not provide identification and "cursed at and made homophobic slurs at the officer."

"The officer was doing his job but context is key," he wrote in the statement.

California penal code prohibits "eating or drinking" in a public transportation system in areas "where those activities are prohibited." The platform where the incident took place is deemed a "paid area," and is included in this code.

The video documents an extended encounter between an officer and Foster, including Foster's repeated accusation that he was being racially profiled.

"You singled me out, out of all these people," Foster said, in the video shared on Facebook Friday recorded by Foster's girlfriend.

"You're eating," the officer said, to which Foster replied, "Yeah, so what?"

Foster continued to resist, explaining that he felt "harassed" by the officer, until three officers escorted Foster out of the station. He was cited for eating on the train platform.

Around 30 people, per KGO-TV in San Francisco, attended an "eat-in" held at a San Francisco BART station Sunday, eating their own sandwiches in solidarity with Foster days after the video showing him being detained went viral.

Alyssa Williams, a Bay Area resident planning a follow-up protest, told USA TODAY that in the six years she's lived in the Bay Area, "I have never seen or been issued so much as a verbal warning for eating food on BART."

"I eat on public transit almost every day," she said, suggesting "the officer's clear racial profiling and insensitivity" in detaining him.

Janice Li, a member of BART's Board of Directors, showed up to the eat-in. She told USA TODAY Tuesday that she wanted to show using police to enforce policies that prohibit eating or drinking "is not a good use of our resources." She noted that there was no BART police presence during the eat-in.

Li emphasized that instead of enforcing this policy, resources should be put into improving the quality of BART trains and service.

A follow-up protest co-organized by Williams, called "Eat a McMuffin on BART: They Can't Stop Us All" is scheduled to take place this weekend at the same station Foster was detained.

NY official: Handcuffing churro vendor 'doesn't make anyone safer'

Tonight as I was leaving Broadway Junction, I saw three or four police officers (one of them was either a plainclothes cop or someone who worked at the station) gathered around a crying woman and her churro cart. Apparently, it's illegal to sell food inside train stations. 1/? pic.twitter.com/sgQVvSHUik — Sofia B. Newman (@SofiaBNewman) November 9, 2019

Across the country in New York, a Latina woman who sold churros at the Broadway Junction stop in Manhattan was detained by NYPD officers after receiving 10 summonses in the past six months for "unlicensed vending," per a statement from NYPD.